Jennifer Aniston has been a fashion icon since her appearance as Rachel Green in the popular American Sitcom Friends. She served major fashion goals both on and off the camera. Aniston is not only a versatile actress but a stylish personality with confidence exuding through every part of her. Her magazine shoots and red-carpet outings are simply drool-worthy. No wonder men of every age have a crush on her. Today we will decode one of her looks from way back in 2018. Stay with us till the end to get into this fashion breakdown.

Aniston was previously married to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and they were the ‘It’ couple of tinsel town. Soon the couple parted ways after Pitt found love in Angelina Jolie. She was with Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. It seems the stunning actress is allegedly single at the moment.

Jennifer Aniston’s many looks are praiseworthy and commendable and today, we brought you one such look only. It has been shared on Twitter by the handle named ‘Joan Darc’. As per the post, she was photographed for Instyle magazine in 2018 by photographer Ben Hassett. The actress is exuding her seamlessly confident aura as she sported a classic black & white ensemble.

She is wearing a short jumper or jumpsuit with her busty cleav*ge on full display. Jennifer Aniston took the bold move of ditching her br* as she wore this deep plunging attire. It has huge bow detailing around the waist, and the outfit showcases her long and well-toned legs. The full-sleeve playsuit has a subtle power shoulder giving her a boss-lady vibe. For makeup, she full-coverage foundation with well-contouring throughout her face. Her kohl-lined eyes had a generous amount of mascara on the lashes. Lastly, for her lips, Jen had a nude shade with a creamy texture.

Jennifer Aniston’s mid-length hair was styled in loose curls. It increased the look’s s*xy quotient with its messiness. She is an utter delight on these hot summer days. So make sure to have that bottle of water by you to avoid this thirst trap! [We are kidding! She is unavoidable] Here, take a look at this beauty and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Jennifer Aniston photographed by Ben Hassett wearing Givenchy for INSTYLE magazine 2018. pic.twitter.com/QLVziX7pTt — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) September 25, 2018

