Who doesn’t know Selena Gomez? Does she need an introduction? Absolutely not – a singer, actor and entrepreneur of this generation, Selena is an all-rounder and has been receiving love across the globe for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. However, the actress enjoys a massive fanbase who call themselves Selenators and who are quite protective of their favourite idol.

Gomez has a unique taste when it comes to fashion, and today we will be decoding one of her throwback looks from her younger days as shared by one of her fan pages. In the picture, she slayed a casual look like a s*xy teenager. Keep scrolling to check it out.

A fan page named ‘ourlikeselena’ shared this old picture on their Instagram handle, where Selena Gomez can be seen sitting in a casual but sultry pose wearing a white ribbed knotted tank top whose knot was open, giving an ample amount of peek of her busty cle*vage. She paired the look with denim shorts and ditched any jewellery except a finger ring to keep the focus on her ensemble.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -Asya (@ourlikeselenaa)

Selena Gomez opted for full coverage makeup with contoured cheekbones, blush-toned cheeks, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes with kohl-rimmed waterline, and completed the look with brown lip shade. Selena kept her voluminous hair open to fall over her shoulder in a carefree way.

A perfect summer combo – white tank top and denim shorts. You can also beat the heat with a messy hair bun or a high ponytail. And well, Selena surely looked s*xy and gorgeous. Alexa play ‘Look at her now’.

Selena knows what looks best on her, depending on her body type. Every time she steps out, she tries to maintain her fashion quotient by putting her best fashion foot forward. Don’t you think? Let us know!

