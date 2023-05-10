Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had around a decade of romantic life until they parted ways, calling it quits after ten years of marriage. While they were one of Hollywood’s longest-enduring love stories, the ex-couple remains friends and co-parent their children. However, Garner may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but she’s just the mom to her kiddos, as they do not want to see her in movies with Ben Affleck.

The ex-couple share three children together, 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. Interestingly, they are not big fans of their mother’s onscreen projects, unlike their dad’s movies.

During a recent conversation with Allure, Jennifer Garner explained why her kids watch their dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers. “They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset, and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing,” said the Elektra actress. It is pretty evident that the children don’t want their mother to be emotionally hurt again or in a romantic thing as her marriage with Ben Affleck ended.

Though Garner’s kids may not be big fans of her filmography or rom-com Rolodex, the actor still has given many powerful performances in movies like Elektra (2005), 13 Going on 30 (2004), Daredevil (2003), Pearl Harbor (2001), and many more. However, she also worked with Ben Affleck when she first met on the set of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and later fell in love as they worked together in the 2003 comic-book movie Daredevil.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce was ultimately finalised in 2018. In the years since, the ex-couple look to have maintained a strong and friendly co-parenting relationship to benefit their three shared children. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

