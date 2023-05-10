Harry Styles is blessed with both good looks and abundance of talent. His fans go crazy about him, and female fans have often been spotted throwing br*s at him during his performances. But the English singer once shared that he felt uncomfortable with his s*x symbol status. The former One Direction member, along with his other bandmates, has a massive fan following. There was once an instance when their Swedish fans pressed their bre*sts on their car window. They were mere teenagers on the verge of adulthood, yet it was highly inappropriate.

Styles is not only a gifted musician, he has also dabbled in the world of acting as well. He did films like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and is pretty active in the world of cinema. The attention he or any celebrity gets in this industry could be overwhelming at times.

A few years ago, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Harry Styles shared that he felt “so uncomfortable” about his s*x symbol status. He said, “Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing. It’s also like a weird thing to think of about yourself.” Styles further added how s*x felt like a taboo for him while he was in the band.

Speaking of that, Harry Styles said, “I guess the thing with like sex, in general, is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me. Even like when we were in the band, the thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?”

Harry Styles left the band, One Direction in 2016, and since then, he has come a long way in his solo music career. Harry has three Grammy Awards to his name. Most recently, he won the Best Pop Vocal Album and the Album of the Year, both for ‘Harry’s House’.

