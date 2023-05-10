Scarlett Johansson is known for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU as she was one of the first members of the Avengers. Being one of the biggest Hollywood stars, she had an ugly lawsuit with Disney over the dispute over releasing her solo movie, Black Widow. As both parties resolved their differences, she opened up about the same during a recent conversation.

Disney and Scarlett might have solved their lawsuit, but it is still too much for the Black Widow actress. The lawsuit alleged that putting the Black Widow movie on Disney+ reduced Johansson’s financial stake in the film because she had agreed that her salary would be based, in large part, on the film’s box office collection. As the news was shocking for the world, it was a huge deal that she went against Disney in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After two years, Scarlett Johansson has given more details on the ordeal during a conversation with Variety. “I was sad and disappointed. But mostly sad,” said the actress about Disney‘s initial statement regarding the lawsuit. Disney issued a statement that criticised the Black Widow actress for her disregard for the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.

Johansson reveals she found the best distraction possible for that stressful period as she was “heavily pregnant” and added, “which in a weird way was amazing timing.” She later added, “Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life. So, I had the most wonderful distraction in the world and soon after had a beautiful baby.”

With many outsiders and people nearby supporting, the actress felt good. Whenever she would walk through a restaurant, somebody would say, “Good for you. Stand up for yourself,” said the actress as she saw that it had a bigger impact. I got support from strangers that have no skin in the game at all.”

Considering the controversies and brawls, it does not seem Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Earned More Than $7 Billion As Severus Snape? Find Out His Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News