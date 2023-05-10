Robert Downey Jr is one of the founding pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as his first Iron Man movie kickstarted the Infinity Saga. The actor has given some of the most iconic moments the superhero fandom has yet to overcome. However, a few scenes could not reach the theatre for the audiences as it would have been ‘embarrassing’.

Through his run as Iron Man and Tony Stark, the actor has proved his MCU character is more than just a man in an iron suit. His persona accurately depicted the character from the comics as he was a smooth-talking charmer who always got his way.

The Iron Man producer has recently revealed a few Iron Man scenes that Marvel President removed as they were too ‘embarrassing’. During a recent conversation with Screenrant, Jeremy Latcham says they are at least “three or four deleted scenes” that Kevin Feige refused to publicly release because “they were so bad.” One of them was Tony Stark doing laundry for the captors, and he broke down the machine to make his Mark 1 suit.

The producer recalled the scene from the first Iron Man movie was Tony Stark was held captive in Afghanistan. “There was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry, and I don’t think they’ve ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don’t think they’ve ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he’s really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It’s so absurd. It’s wild,” said Latcham

Not to forget that there are many notable deleted scenes from the MCU that no one in the world has seen. The bloopers reveal some details we never saw in the film. However, as Robert Downey Jr played the character for over a decade, his presence is still missed in the multiverse saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

