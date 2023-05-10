Amber Heard has been trying to focus on her daughter Oonagh Paige and has intentionally stayed away from the cameras ever since Johnny Depp’s legal drama. The actress has shifted to Spain and reports have been rife that she’s quitting Hollywood. But she’s recently been spotted in Madrid and haters are unfortunately fat shaming the Aquaman 2 star. Scroll below for details!

It’s almost going to be a year since Amber lost the defamation suit against Johnny Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star had sued his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post hinting at domestic violence. She was asked to pay damages worth $10.35 million but eventually settled the case for $1 million and left Hollywood.

In new pictures shared by DailyMail, Amber Heard is seen enjoying a run in Madrid. She donned a white T-back top and paired it up with black comfortable leggings. Running black shoes, a fanny pack and a tennis hat completed her look. The actress seems to have gained some pounds and netizens have been brutally fat-shaming her.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, a few section of social media users felt it was a publicity stunt. It was recently that news of her Hollywood exit broke out and Amber Heard’s spotting within a few days of it seemed like a planned move to stay in the headlines to many. Of course, Johnny Depp fans didn’t stop themselves from trolling the actress either.

A user wrote, “She’s running for the cameras, look at her hair, it doesn’t sway to the side like that!”

Another commented, “I think her body is evenly proportioned, but her face is showing her age now. It happens.”

“I need more pics out there… I have to call the papz again!” a user wrote with a sly dig.

A troll pointed out, “Yesterday she was quitting Hollywood today it said she is waiting for the right role for her movie. Her PR team is really working over time. Now a million pictures of her now. Trying to keep her name in the news. LOL”

Another wrote, “She is a horrible human, but no need to make fun of her weight! That does not define her. Her actions do!”

“Why does she look like a dude?” another questioned.

She needs to go on a few more of those runs by the look of it. #AmberHeard #WhoAteAllThePies pic.twitter.com/oxXFQvwIxx — ELISA FELISA (@felisa_elisa) May 9, 2023

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is all set to return to big screens with French film, Jeanne du Barry.

