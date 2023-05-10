Robert De Niro is a legend and one of the best actors in Hollywood of all time. His talent is unparalleled, and every time he appears on screen, he leaves every single person speechless. He surely knows how to make his fans really happy with his performance, but at this moment, the 79-year-old actor is one happy man himself. He recently announced that he has become a father for the seventh time and welcomed another child into his family!

Robert shares seven children with four different women. He has two kids with Diahnne Abbott, two with Toukie Smith, and two with Grace Hightower. As per reports, he has welcomed his fifth child with Tiffany Chen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Irishman actor confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that he has become a father for the seventh time. While he did not reveal the s*x or name of the baby, he announced the news by correcting an ET reporter that he was not the father of six but seven children. While Robert De Niro did not reveal who the mother of his child was, his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, was reportedly spotted with a baby bump last month.

A lot of fans were surprised by the announcement, but Robert De Niro was not shocked by the events at all. During the premiere of About My Father, he told Page Six that welcoming a child at 79 did not surprise him at all as he ‘planned’ it. He added, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

The actor was extremely joyful and excited to become a father again and exuded happiness with his look as well. He wore a navy blue blazer along with a striped grey t-shirt and black trousers at the event and posed in front of the cameras while smiling ear to ear.

On the work front, Robert De Niro starrer About My Father will release in the US theatres on May 26.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What Went Wrong Between Selena Gomez & Ex BFF Plus Kidney Donor Francia Raisa? Sel’s Excessive Drinking Habits Allegedly Spoilt Their Relationship!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News