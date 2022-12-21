Robert De Niro Gets His Door Fixed After The Christmas Burglary At His House

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro is feeling OK after he was woken by a serial burglar allegedly trying to steal presents from under his Christmas tree.

The ‘Raging Bull’ actor, 79, spoke out after Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested at his $69,000-per-month rented townhouse in the Upper East Side of New York City on Monday, December 19, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Robert De Niro dashed downstairs in his bathrobe as officers arrested the suspect, but it understood there was no direct confrontation between him and Aviles.

“I’m good,” Robert De Niro replied when asked by New York Post reporters outside his home after the incident how he was coping.

He added he was “OK” as he left the property, where eight bags of takeaway from Japanese restaurant Nobu – co-founded by the actor – were later seen arriving, along with a delivery from the Dominique Ansel Bakery.

The Post also reported a locksmith arrived at the townhouse after the incident to fix the basement door Aviles allegedly used to enter. Officers continued to visit Robert De Niro’s property throughout the day as an NYPD cruiser stayed parked outside.

De Niro’s 11-year-old daughter he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower, from whom he split in 2021, was also at home sleeping in another bedroom when the break-in occurred.

Stan Rosenfield, a PR representative for the actor, issued a brief statement indicating the actor would not be commenting further on the incident, adding, “We are not making any statement at this time about the robbery at the temporary rental home of Robert De Niro.”

