Gal Gadot, the name, is familiar to all those who love watching comic superhero films as she is undoubtedly one of the best portrayals of Wonder Woman ever, not just in terms of her acting but also her personality, which definitely resonates with her on-screen self. She has been doing quite well in the action space and giving us fashion goals in real life. Gal is blessed with great height and an amazing figure and was crowned Miss Israel in 2004 at the age of just eighteen years.

For the unversed, the Wonder Woman actress served the Israel Defense Forces for two years as a combat fitness instructor; no wonder she is so fit and fine! She stops every beat whenever she steps out of her house or even if she is lazing around in her home; she always sets goals for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the actress is quite active on social media, her fans still created fan pages dedicated to her where they share pictures of her regularly with others. Browsing through those pictures, we came across this throwback picture where she looked smashing! Gal Gadot was wearing a brown-coloured satin b*a and p*nty set with a mesh top. Her brunette hair was glowing against the light, perfectly complimenting her skin tone and her eyes.

Gal wore the mesh top that covered half of her and revealed just the right amount of bosom. For makeup, Gal Gadot went subtle with a soft smokey eye and nude brown lips. She wore a little gloss on her lips, and the entire look was a combination of brown, beige and white. For shoes, Gal Gadot wore nude suede pumps with pencil heels, and she kept her hair open with hair layers framing the face from the side profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot__hot)

What do you think of this throwback picture of Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comment section!

And for more news on fashion, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Donned A Transparent Dress Making Her Curvaceous Figure Visible Bending The World On Its Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News