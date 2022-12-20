American singer, actress and producer Selena Gomez has not just won millions of hearts with her beautiful voice but with her fashion as well. She stepped into the world of entertainment with Barney & Friends and won us over with her cuteness. But as she grew, Selena shed that part of her to be bolder and s*xy in terms of her fashion. If you don’t believe us, then take a look at this throwback picture of the singer and see it for yourself.

For the unversed, Selena executive produced the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and she is a proud owner of a beauty brand known as Rare Beauty. Recently, we came across a sultry picture of her that will surely raise the temperature in this chilly December month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a throwback picture shared on a fan page on Instagram where she is wearing nothing but a jacket which seems like it is made of velvet with threadwork on it. Sele Gomez paired it with black-silver striped hipster shorts with lace detailing. She went extra bold by going b*aless in this throwback picture, showcasing her ample bust and buttery skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by selena gomez (@selenagomezhotie)

Selena Gomez is often seen sporting a winged or cat eyeliner look, but she went subtle here with soft eye makeup and loads of mascara. The singer opted for nude lips with a bit of gloss, and she set the screen on fire! Her jacket is so heavy on design and detailing that she does not have many accessories on her except for stud earrings and a ring on her finger. She kept her beautiful hair open and resting on one side of her shoulder, and her perfectly manicured nails would make anyone’s heart skip.

On the professional front, Selena Gomez hosted this year’s Emmy Awards with Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

What do you think of this throwback look of Selena Gomez? Tell us in the comment section, and for more news on fashion, stay tuned to Komoi!

Must Read: Move Over Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Devgn’s Transformation, It Is Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Tendulkar Who Will Leave Your Jaw-Dropped With Her Beauty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News