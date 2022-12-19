Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never failed to make heads turn with her stunning appearances on different occasions. Right from owing the red carpet looks to sending her fans into a tizzy, PCJ is a global icon for a reason. While the actress is away from the limelight, she’s been enjoying her personal life as she welcomes her first baby – a girl with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. After a few years of being together, the couple got married in two ceremonies in 2018.

Recently, Peecee took social media by storm when she landed in the Bay and launched her hair care product. The actress made a few stunning appearances for paps sending major fashion goals.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress fans with her sartorial fashion choices, we bring to you an interesting throwback photo from when she took the red carpet by storm. The actress set the red carpet ablaze when she went braless at the British Academy Film Awards in 2021. For the award show, PCJ posed with her husband Nick Jonas wearing a floral top with plain white bottoms. Priyanka Chopra nailed the look as she looked super hot in the braless top.

What caught everyone’s attention was her b**b accessory which looked stunningly over the top. Priyanka Chopra paired her look with bold lips and a dramatic hairdo. The actress paired her dewy base with dark red lips and shimmery. Check out her look below:

On the other hand, Nick Jonas complemented her in a black tuxedo suit. The duo looked cute and adorable to bits as they indulged in some PDA on the red carpet.

Recently, during her visit to India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas grabbed eyeballs when she wore a cutout white top and paired it with off-white flared pants. Using the hair extension she opted for embellished b**b accessories.

