Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood and there’s no denying that. Everytime the actress steps out in public, she always makes sure to turn heads with her extraordinary fashion affair. Last night, Sonam took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing a goth vibe princessy looking black corset dress with lace detailing making her busty cleav*ge pop-out and we’re living for her vivacious energy. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sonam was in Delhi yesterday to inaugurate the first Victoria’s Secret store in the capital city and looked absolutely stunning in her dress. The actress is quite popular on social media with over 34 million followers on Instagram and often shares pictures and videos of herself on the site keeping her fans entertained.

Sonam Kapoor wore a custom made Gauri & Nainika satin dress which came with a corset and lace detailing on it. It had full dramatic sleeves and the skirt had pleat and flowy details till the ankles. The actress styled the look with matching pumps and looked s*xy as ever in the dress.

Her dress gave goth and princessy vibes which made her assets pop-out in it and left our jaws on the floor with her post pregnancy transformation. For makeup, Sonam Kapoor went with subtle smokey winged eyes and nude lips and kept her tresses open with middle parting and soft waves at the length.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

There’s absolutely no one like Sonam Kapoor in Bollywood when it comes to fashion. She can pull off literally anything with so much grace while making it look effortless!

