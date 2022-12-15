Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way since her debut 2010 heist film Teen Patti. The actress has appeared in several films like Haider, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Stree, ABCD 2, and many more. With her acting abilities and her beauty, she has won the hearts of many.

Shraddha is now gearing up for her next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Apart from films, Shraddha is a celebrity endorser for several brands and products. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry and has a penchant for luxury cars. Let’s take a look at her car collection.

Audi Q7

One of the most loved German cars in the Indian film industry. The seven-seat luxury SUV is known for its performance. Shraddha Kapoor’s car is powered by a 3.0L V6 T FSI petrol engine that produces 241 BHP and 550 NM of torque, as reported by Autotech Portal. Shraddha, reportedly, shelled out approximately Rs 88.98 Lakhs.

Mercedes Benz GLE

If reports are to be believed, the German luxury coupe is Shraddha’s favourite car. She is often seen driving a Mercedes Benz GLE in and around the city. Interestingly, the actress received this car as a gift back in 2014. The luxury sedan is powered by a 2.1-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 148 Bhp and 480 Nm of torque. The car is valued at Rs 1.05 Crore.

BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series is the most recent addition to Shraddha Kapoor’s car collection. The BMW 7 Series is the most expensive car in her collection. This is BMW’s top-of-the-line model. The 6592 CC engine produces 600 Bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The estimated cost of this car is around Rs. 2 crores.

