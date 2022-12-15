TV hunk Karan Kundrra is a true blue gentleman. From taking a stand for the right things to being protective of his partner Tejasswi Prakash, he never fails to impress his fans. Karan and Tejasswi keep shelling out major couple goals and are madly loved by their fans. Karan Kundrra is enjoying massive popularity post-Bigg Boss 15. Given that, he is also living his best life. Read on to know more.

Karan has always remained one of the most popular TV stars. But post Bigg Boss his fame has skyrocketed and his relationship with Naagin 6 fame actress Tejasswi Prakash always remains the highlight. Given his massive popularity, he is minting a lot of money and he owns some insanely expensive things.

Karan Kundrra’s love for bikes and lavish cars is no longer a secret and some of the most expensive cars and bikes have been parked in his garage, as per Siasat Daily. From owning a Range Rover to a luxurious 3 – BHK flat in Mumbai, this hunk is living his dream life.

Let us take a look at the Prize Possessions of Karan Kundrra:

1. Karan gifted himself a swanky 3-BHK sea-facing flat in Mumbai soon after making his Bollywood debut in Horror Story. His flat is located on Yari Road, which is a posh locality.

2. Karan Kundrra also owns a luxurious Range Rover Sports SVR worth Rs. 1 crore.

3. The hot among petrolheads, the Mini Cooper S is also parked in Karan’s garage. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone too owns this car.

4. Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe – The Yellow Lambo is part of Karan’s car collection.

5. Apart from four-wheelers, Karan Kundrra is also a proud owner of the Ducati Daviel and it is one of the hottest picks.

Karan Kundrra keeps painting the town red by dropping his mushy pictures with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on social media. Both came close on the sets of Bigg Boss. They are madly in love with each other and their public appearance is proof.

