Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood who recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and the couple is simply adorable. Recently at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022, the couple made the netizens go aww with their PDA; Katrina almost blinded them with her dazzling sequined outfit, which is a perfect outfit for a cocktail party. But do you know how much that costs? Read on to find out!

For the unversed, Katrina has her own line of a beauty brand called Kay Beauty, and she even won the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year Award. It is unbelievable that the Welcome actress has been in the film industry for two decades now, and she has come a long way with her hard work and sheer dedication.

For the red carpet event, Katrina Kaif wore a sequined gown with a plunging cowl neck. The body-hugging maxi dress had an open back with crisscross straps that might have prompted hubby Vicky Kaushal to put on a sunglass with his outfit. The maxi dress worn by Kat is from the label Rasario, and you can have that if you wish to spend Rs 2,17194. The figure-hugging gown perfectly accentuated the actress’ features, and as for her makeup and accessories, she kept them minimal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @swarufashions

Her outfit was a statement in itself hence too much jewellery would have ruined it. Katrina wore a pair of bejewelled earrings and a bracelet, while for makeup, she sported soft smokey eyes, defined brows, and glossy lips. The dress is a perfect pick for any cocktail party, and if your wallet is thick enough, then why not splurge a little this kind of outfit will always be a prized possession for any fashion-forward woman, and to be honest, one can hardly go wrong with a sequined dress like this. Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who looked dapper in a black suit, perfectly balancing her beautiful wife’s glitz and bling.

