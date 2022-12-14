Bollywood is all about the glitz, glamour, and jazz that we see on screen. Every other day there’s some party or award show or an event or something where we get to see our favourite stars grace the red carpet in their own looks. Every fashion enthusiast tries to dissect who wore what and which look impressed the most or which one lost by one mark in the fashion game. Well, yesterday, at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Tejasswi Prakash among others came.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif – Bollywood divas bagged a few awards from last night’s award night, looking all dazzling in their outfits, and our Instagram feeds are buzzing with their looks. Talking about their red carpet looks, here are a few hits and misses from our list. Scroll below to read more!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a s*xy mermaid as she donned a neon green coloured two-piece, including a wrapping halter-neck top and voluminous gown with scale detailing. She completed her look with no accessory, subtle makeup with winged liner and a sleek hairdo with braided bun. Her outfit was everything that was speaking to us. A perfect hit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Katrina Kaif donned a gorgeous noodle-strapped shimmery kaleidoscope detailing body-hugging gown. Her outfit featured a criss-cross back and a back-mid slit. She completed her look with a pair of stone-studded hoops and kept her look subtle with eyeliner, loads of mascara and kohl-rimmed waterline. She paired the outfit with high heels. Well, clearly she impressed us with her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Kiara Advani looked like a black swan as she wore a black gown with back cut-out detailing, along with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit featuring a wavy hemline. She paired the look with a stone-studded neckpiece, black pumps and completed the whole outfit with minimal makeup keeping the main attention on her gown. What do you think? For us she was a total slayer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kriti Sanon wore a white-coloured cut-out floral detailing long gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She flaunted her toned figure and assets in the outfit. Kriti kept the look subtle and went for dainty diamond earrings. By keeping her hair in soft curls, the Mimi actress completed the look. It’s a hit on our list!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Nikki Tamboli wore a green-coloured shimmery strapless gown with a sheer detailing. She ditched accessories and completed the look with pink shadow, eyeliner, falsies and glossy lip shade. She left her soft curled hair open. We thought it was a so-so look. What’s your take?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Sara Ali Khan couldn’t strike as the diva as she is. She wore a pretty simple black noodle-strapped cut-out gown with a side slit. Nothing extraordinary to make a mark in our hearts. We have seen this before as well. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Rashmika Mandanna on other hand tried a lot to put an effort for her red carpet look as she was wearing a black long gown with floral embroidery detailing. She completed her look with rhinestones to spice up her makeup. However, the whole look couldn’t come together as she had thought, maybe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Shamita Shetty opted for a baggy orange coloured dress with the thigh slit and a turtle-neck detailing. The colour didn’t suit her skin tone and the over-flowy material didn’t give a shape to her figure. So it’s a no-no from us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Malaika Arora, who is the fashionista of Bollywood, absolutely disappointed us with her look. As shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, she can be seen wearing white coloured balloon gown that featured a huge bow-tie detailing. She completed the look with pin-straight hair and bold red lips. Well, its a big NO!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Telly world’s one of the most admired actresses, Tejasswi Prakash wore a latex material black coloured cut-out long gown with a halter-neck detailing. She completed the look with dramatic eyeliner and paired it with statement earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Well, the outfit was a clear no-no for us even though she tried to put in a lot of effort to look fashionable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

What are your thoughts about the best and worst dressed divas from Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022? Janhvi Kapoor to Nikki Tamboli, who won your heart and couldn’t make a mark? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Mocks Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan’s Besharam Rang From Pathaan: “It Has Become A Joke For The People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News