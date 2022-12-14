Kamaal R Khan has been trying all he can to spread negativity around Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. The self-proclaimed critic declared the film a big box office disaster way before any of the promos were released. But now that the first song Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone & SRK has been unveiled, KRK is mocking it in the worst possible way. Scroll below for all the details.

Since the inception of Pathaan, Kamaal has claimed that the film will massively flop because of its title. He’s not just behind SRK but even his son Aryan Khan. He recently released a video detailing why he thinks the star kid isn’t entering the world of acting and the reason allegedly was the pressure he would face as his father is a global superstar.

Coming back to the topic, KRK took to his Twitter handle and mocked the memes that are currently breaking the internet ever since Besharam Rang was released. “Shayad hi Kisi song Ke Itne MEME Bane Ho, Jitne #Pathaan ke song Ke 2 Din main Ban Gaye hain. Means the song has become a joke for the people. It means #Pathaan is going to face tough time at the box office,” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK mocking Pathaan below:

Shayad hi Kisi song Ke Itne MEME Bane Ho, Jitne #Pathaan ke song Ke 2 Din main Ban Gaye hain. Means the song has become a joke for the people. It means #Pathaan is going to face tough time at the box office. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 13, 2022

This isn’t the first time Kamaal R Khan is sharing such a negative tweet against Pathaan. He had previously even released a video mocking the looks of the leading stars. “I simply can’t understand, why #DeepikaPadukone is wearing bikini in the Song #BeshramRang While she is looking so bad in bikini. I would love this song if Deepika is wearing salwar kameez or any other full dress. And SRK is not showing fake plastic 6 packs,” one of his tweets read.

