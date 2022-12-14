Shah Rukh Khan is breaking every record and has been trending, ever since the announcement of his upcoming film Pathaan was made. Recently, the song ‘Besharam Rang’ was released from the movie and the actor has been hitting the headlines for all the good and bad reasons! However, now rumours are rife that SRK might take up a journey to Qatar to promote his film at the FIFA World Cup finals. Scroll below to know more!

Well, SRK has been missing from the big screens for quite a long time. His cameos in films like Brahmastra, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Laal Singh Chaddha had only given a teaser of his return to his fans. Now, the actor is all set to hit the silver screens back-to-back with his movies.

Just a month or more than a month is left for Pathaan to release on big screens, and Shah Rukh Khan is trying to make the most out of it. Visiting Mecca, Vaishno Devi temple or having media conversations at the Red Sea International Film Festival, and so on and so forth. Now, as per the speculations, SRK is all set to make a global appearance at the FIFA World Cup finale to promote Pathaan.

According to a SRK fanpage named ‘Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club’, the actor will appear at the World Cup final on December 18, 2022 and will promote his film Pathaan. Sharing a snapshot, they tweeted on their Twitter handle, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi.”

Meanwhile, Argentina has already acquired their spot in the finals, and now, we just have to wait for the second team to get into the match. On the other hand, SRK has a lot in his pipeline with Jawaan and Dunki, apart from Pathaan.

Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in Qatar for the World Cup finals? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

