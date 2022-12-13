Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of the town for different reasons. After making headlines owing to the debacle of Shamshera, he again was able to drag the audience to the theatre with his last release Brahmastra. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and others in pivotal roles, the adventure fantasy drama made a mark at the box office with its fantabulous collections.

Despite spending quite a few years in the industry, the actor has had a shaky career in Bollywood. While he has given super duper hit films like Rockstar, Sanu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and others, he has also delivered a number of flops including Jagga Jasoos, Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Besharam among others.

Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he spoke at length about his filmy career including some of his hits and flops. In the interview, the Brahmastra actor threw some light on films that turned out to be box-office debacles. While talking about the same, RK stated that one of the most-talked-about films Bombay Velvet wasn’t a good film, and its box office failure was a well-deserved fate.

In a video posted by Brut India, RK is heard saying, “While working on the film I thought like, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’ you know. Like, Anurag Kashyap was directing. We had a great set of actors, you know. See, once you start a film you lose perspective because you surrender to the process. You surrender to the filmmaking, you surrender to the character…So Bombay Velvet was something which…it deserved the fate that it had because it wasn’t a good film.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects. The actor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial whose title’s initials were unveiled this afternoon. He also has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

