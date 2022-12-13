Kamaal R Khan is back with yet another controversial tweet. The self-proclaimed critic has been busy creating negativity around Pathaan of late. He’s been claiming that the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film will be a box office disaster because of its name. Amidst it all, KRK has shifted his focus and is comparing himself to CarryMinati.

CarryMinati (whose real name is Ajey Nagar) is a YouTube creator who’s known for his roasting videos and live streams. He created massive stir over his video on TikTok, which was later even banned by YouTube for violating its terms of service such has harassment and bullying. He also created the music video ‘Yalgaar’ as a response to it all and has created singles like Vardaan and Me, Boss & Lockdown ever since.

KRK in his tweet tried to defend his way of criticizing Bollywood movies. He wrote, “CarryMinati is a content creator for @YouTube @YouTubeIndia coz he does abuse full on in his videos. Those critics are also content creators for them who do abuse in their reviews. But #KRK is not content creator for them. I don’t know what’s in my name, Ki Sabki Itni Jalti hai.”

As expected, netizens trolled KRK over dragging CarryMinati in his tweet.

A user wrote, “cause tu har baar bakwas hi karta hai nd jab muh kholta hai tatti hi nikalta hai tere muh se.. bakio ka aisa seen nahi hai. baki jitne content creator hai genuine bhi rehte hai kabhi kabhi but tera seen alag hai, tu khali nafrat nikalta hai, kabhi ache ko acha bol diya kar.”

Another tweeted, “Kyoki tu dikhta h aisa h aa…..thuu….”

“Abay sub mazaak udatay hain tera. No one is jealousm they do video so people can laugh. You basically are a laughing material,” another responded.

Do you agree with the tweet shared by KRK?

