Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan is one of the much-awaited films. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release ever since it was announced. Amidst this, the film’s first single Besharam Rang was released and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry became the talk of the town.

The peppy dance number featured SRK and Deepika romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe. The actress’ golden monokini and the superstar going shirtless showing off his chiseled body on the makeshift dance floor, which seems to be on a beachfront shack, has left fans surprised. The breathtaking visuals of the song have also impressed the fans.

As Besharam Rang is all a rage among netizens, a few users claimed that the Pathaan song is plagiarised. They alleged that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain. They have got some solid ‘proof’ too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back.

Here are some of the netizens’ accusations below:

#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy.

The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable. — Duke🦹🏾‍♂️🕺🏾🧘🏾‍♂️ (@imurugun) December 12, 2022

Yep it bloody is. Jain's song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/glZPYHiwMO — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani

Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez — Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

T :- 6 Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines "Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne" Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016….#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

Peeked at #BesharamRang. How the hell has no one guessed that it seems to have plagiarised the wonderfully talented Jain's Makeba song or at least its main beat? pic.twitter.com/8vnaopclmZ — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

It is also worth pointing out that the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer song has invited mixed reactions in that space, ranging from awed gasps to memes and a bit of trolling. The hotly awaited song has drawn comparisons to a number of other films in terms of vibes and aesthetics.

While some said that the song appears to be another version of Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Ghungroo’, others compared it to ‘Race 2’ visuals and yet others said that some overlap was natural given that they are all Bollywood songs set on a beachside.

Nevertheless, fans are eagerly waiting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan to release in theatres and watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years.

Do you think the two beats sound significantly similar?

