Akshay Kumar recently dropped his look from his upcoming film Selfiee, and it has made the netizens pass some crude comments, even comparing the actor to Ranveer Singh. The actor has been going through some rough trolling since his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from his Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat came out, and now this. Read on to find out what the netizens have been calling him.

Akshay’s upcoming is the official remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which will also star Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production will produce the film.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share his look from the movie, and that has sparked a string of interesting comments. Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a multi-coloured feathered jacket and flaunting his bare chest. He is sitting on what seems like a sports car with its hood open. He is also sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. The actor shared the image with the caption, “My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar 😬 Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.”

The colourful jacket reminded the netizens of Ranveer Singh as one said, “Ranveer Singh, se door raha karo sir😂”, while the other said, “Ranveer singh ki sanghat ka nateeja aaj dekhne ko mil hei gya😂”.

One even pointed out at the feathered jacket as they said, “Sir aap ne ye kitte pakshiyo k feathers lagaye hai.” A user showed concerned about him sitting there shirtless by commenting, “Sir clothes pahn lo nhi to thund lag jaigi”. Another fan said, “Sir aapke shati ke baal hote to maza aajata wo purane wale 😢😢”.

Ranveer Singh had an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which was directed by Rohit Shetty and was a prt of his cop-verse. In Selfiee he will playing the role of an actor who loses his driving license and in search of that he comes across a cop who turns out to be a fan. Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee will be a comedy-drama and it is expected to release next year.

