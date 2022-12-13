Recently, a report hit the internet that Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the actress has “malicious reasons” to destroy her career. Well, now Jacqueline’s lawyer has responded to media questions and cleared the confusion about it. Prashant Patil, Jacqueline’s lawyer even mentioned that there has been no official case against the Cirkus actress, so, if they get one, they will act upon it. Read below to know the full story!

Well, Nora and Jacqueline both have been involved in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money extorsion case. And the ED had summoned both of the actresses for questioning about the case. Even though there has been no shortcomings from both the divas in terms of submitting their sides of the stories, Nora filing the lawsuit surprised a lot of people.

In an interview with ETimes, Jaqueline Fernandez’s lawyer, Prashant Patil said, “Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is subjudice she has always avoided to speak in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally.”

Explaining that Jacqueline Fernandez has no intention to defame Nora Fatehi, Prashant shared, “My client has the utmost respect for Nora. There definitely has been some sort of miscommunication. Quoting anybody’s reply, filed before an adjucating authority, is a matter of pure judicial proceeding. Any statement made during the course of arguments made before a judicial proceeding cannot be quoted in the public domain, the way it has been quoted now. My client has no intention to defame Nora or for that matter anybody else.”

Well, it seems the case is going round and round every other day. What, as per you, made Nora Fatehi file the lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez? Let us know in the comments!

