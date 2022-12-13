Ranbir Kapoor, after a failed comeback with Shamshera, bounced back strongly with Brahmastra. After the film’s big box office numbers, the actor has been in the news for becoming a father. Now, the 40-year-old is back in the headlines and this time due to negative reasons. Ranbir recently shared that he is open to doing a Pakistani film, which is now facing a massive backlash.

It was back in 2016, after the Uri attack, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. The stand was appreciated unanimously by the nation, but there were a few people from Bollywood who expressed their unhappiness over it. Since then, as we all know, there has been a strong sentiment against Indian actors or celebs who speak in support of Pakistan. Sadly, Ranbir has found himself in that negative place due to his recent comment.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There he openly spoke about his 15-year-long career in Bollywood and his failures. One Pakistani filmmaker also asked him if he’s open to be a part of a Pakistani film. In reply, the Brahmastra actor said, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

As expected, Ranbir Kapoor’s statement went viral in no time and is now receiving massive backlash from netizens in India. One Twitter wrote, “How shallow their patriotism is …For money ..Kuch bhi”. Another wrote, “Miyan Biwi dono dimag se paidal hai kya. But think about it…Koi #Pakistani Film ka proposal aaya lagta hai and #RanbirKapoor is checking out how people will react… phir yeh fourth fail bolenge humko #GoToPakistan kyu bolte ho.”

Ranbir Kapoor says he would love to work in Pakistani films. And I loved him once upon a time.🥲 — khushi (@love_liv_laf) December 12, 2022

Love for Pakistan Galoring !!! That's like Mahesh Bhat's true Son in Law.

Both Alia & Ranbir Kapoor should shift to Pakistan. Wahan aaram se beef khana aur Pakistan Movies mein kaam karna — Sanjay Goyal (@SanjuG68) December 12, 2022

He should leave Indian citizenship and permanently settle in Pakistan. We will support this great move of Ranbir Kapoor. — Naveen Dhawan (@Naveen_R_Dhawan) December 12, 2022

