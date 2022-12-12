Story: Hrithik Roshan has become the talk of the town for his alleged romance with actress Saba Azad. For the past few months, the Vikram Vedha actor has been making headlines owing to his personal life. Hrithik and Saba have been painting the town red with their love and PDA on social media. The couple is often seen dropping lovey-dovey comments on each other’s Insta posts. However, now the super 30 actor is currently in the news for altogether different reasons.

The actor has never shied away from talking about his personal and professional life in-depth. Hrithik who enjoys a massive fan following make sure to keep them updated about his whereabouts and give a sneak peek of his personal life.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan recall that time when he faced difficulties in his personal life, and also shared how he overcame them. In his latest interview, the Greek God spoke about his painful school days, his speech impediment, and his spinal problems. In the same conversation, Hrithik also revealed that he was even told that he cannot become an actor.

Indian Express quoted Hrithik Roshan saying, “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends or girlfriends. I was very shy and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘you cannot dance’. I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relive that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising.”

“Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learned perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night. When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger,” said Hrithik Roshan further.

