Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most loved and adored celebrities globally. With more than a net worth of $70 million dollars, Priyanka is currently living her best life. Priyanka and our videshi jiju recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary and her fans were in complete awww with her social media post but her journey was not the bed of roses. Priyanka went through brutal heartbreaks, rejections, and was even shown doors by some big wigs of the industry.

Her memoir had garnered a lot of views and was loved by many. In her memoir, she went on to reveal some darkest secrets of Bollywood and shared her experience as an outsider. Priyanka who has come a long way and even given break to many new talents was at a time struggling for identity.

Priyanka apparently had a fall out with Salman Khan after she walked out from the film Bharat midway, but there was a time when he supported her like a true friend.

In her memoir, ‘Unfinished’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled how a director asked her to strip for a seductive song in the beginning of her career. She revealed that she found the tone of the director unacceptable. He said, “Kuch bhi ho chadiyaan dikhni chahiye verna log film dekhne nhi ayenge.”

After listening to this, PCJ walked out of the film. But the producer just could not take it. Fortunately, she was shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi at that time and Salman Khan was her co – star.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained her situation to him and he intervened. After that, the producer spoke to Priyanka in a much calmer state. Hence, Salman Khan proved he is a true gentleman and never leaves the side of his friends.

