Ananya Panday may not be making headlines for her films, but she’s surely making heads turn with her stunning appearances. After the debacle of her last film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the actress is currently the talk of the town for different reasons. Time and again the actress has been subjected to trolling and grabbed everyone’s attention for her sartorial fashion choices. And her recent appearance was nothing new.

Apart from her work, the diva has also been making headlines for her alleged romance with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actor duo is yet to confirm or deny their relationship rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Ananya Panday dazzled on the red carpet of the 22nd ITA Awards looking every bit dreamy. For the evening, the Gehriyaan actress opted for a dual-tone dress. The diva paired her red crop top, flaunting her washboard abs with long pink skirt with a thigh-high slit. However, soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for looking malnourished.

Ananya Panday was mercilessly trolled for looking too skinny that even ribs were visible in the video. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Ribs dieing to get freedom .. there is a thin line between being fit n being malnourished,” while another said, “Ye dekh ke lagti hi nii 23 ki h lagti h 30 ki h itna kya model banne ke chakkar me gym jayda kar li.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A third user wrote, “No she is not at all looking powerful neither a princess. Looking like a poor kid in rags.”

While fourth netizen said, “Urfi kare to ghatiya, Star kid kare to Princess.”

“Itna bhi kya gym ka junoon ki body skeleton hi ban jaaye…” “Mannequin has also great figure & here she is still struggling,” read a few more comments.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will be paired opposite her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. That apart she also has Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline.

Must Read: Karan Johar Once Recalled Salman Khan Asking For “Big Money” To Play ‘Aman’ In Shah Rukh Khan-Led Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News