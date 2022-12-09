Hrithik Roshan’s dapper pictures are going viral on social media as he’s attending Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The War actor met a few celebrities from different countries including Jackie Chan and Mahira Khan. Hrithik and Mahira’s picture from the event where they’re chit-chatting and staring at each other in a heart-melting manner are going crazy viral on the internet and netizens are now reacting to it while comparing the Pakistani actress with his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Earlier this year, Hrithik and Saba made a public appearance together and confirmed their romance. And ever since then, the actress is often spotted attending events at Roshan residence and on brunch and dinner dates with Hrithik.

Now coming back to the topic, Hrithik Roshan is currently attending Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was spotted sitting next to Mahira Khan. The duo was busy chit-chatting with each other and their pictures from the same have now gone viral on the internet.

Take a look at their picture below:

Our hearts are melting!

Reacting to Hrithik Roshan and Mahira Khan’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She is better than Saba Azad.”

Another user commented, “They would make such a great couple!”

A third user commented, “So much sadness for Saba… 😕”

A fourth user commented, “If Hrithik were with her…they Will be a great couple…😍”

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan and Mahira Khan’s viral pictures from the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah? Tell us in the comments below.

