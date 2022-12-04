KRK never refrains from voicing his opinion about anything and everything that’s been happening in and around entertainment. Right from the latest releases, to the Bollywood actors, the self-proclaimed actor never leaves a chance to take a jibe and bash them left right and centre. Currently, KRK’s favourite topic of discussion is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, which he has already declared a huge flop.

Earlier the self-proclaimed critic had stated that he will quit reviewing movies if the SRK starrer won’t doom at the box office. While it is yet to be seen if it will be a BO flop or hit, the critic has recently revealed that he had suggested the filmmaker change the film’s title.

In his latest Tweet, KRK suggested Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan makers aka producer Aditya Chopra change the film’s title. The critic has suggested them to change it to Deshdrohi 2 guaranteeing it to be 100% blockbuster.

In a series of Tweet, KRK wrote, “According to my sources, #SRK and his team was having long discussion with producer Aditya Chopra and his team about the name #Pathaan! In the end they all said together:- Ab HumKo #KRK Batayega Ki Hamari Film Ka Kya Naam Hona Chahiye? They all are right.”

While adding, “I am suggesting #SRK and #AdityaChopra last time to change name #deshdrohi2 of their film #Pathaan. And I say with 100% guarantee that it will be a blockbuster.”

LOL!

The self-proclaimed critic KRK was recently in the news when he claimed that Karan Johar tried committing suicide because of Brahmastra’s loss. “According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra.”

Coming back, how many of you agree with KRK’s recent claims? Do let us know!

