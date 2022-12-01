Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with much awaited action-packed film Pathaan which will be released on January 25, 2023. As only 55 days are remaining, fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting for the release.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham sharing the screen for the first time. If this wasn’t enough, reports claim that superstar Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film is no less than a jubilant moment for all his fans. His biggest fan club has planned to organize the first-day first shows of the film in more than 200 cities. The fan club made the announcement on Twitter.

SRK’s fan club tweeted, “Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first days first shows and more shows post-FDFS. DM @JoinSRKUniverse and be a part of the biggest celebration of #Pathaan! @iamsrk @yrf #PathaanWithSRKUniverse #ShahRukhKhan #SRK (sic).”

This means Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is waiting to become a blockbuster and may even have the biggest opening in years. Going by the buzz and audience influx for the first day-first show, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller could become the biggest opener for 2023.

The opening day collection will also set the tone for the rest of the weekend collection and the lifetime collection. Will it break the records of RRR, KGF 2, and Brahmastra? Only time can tell, but the fans of the superstar are highly excited as he will be gracing the big screen after almost five years.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a full fledge role in the 2018 film Zero which was helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The film received mixed to negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

