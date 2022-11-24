We’ve heard so many stories about actors getting carried away during lovemaking scenes. Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri in Azhar, Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani are some of the few. But did you know, John Abraham was once accused of allegedly almost s*xually assaulting during a lovemaking scene with Kangana Ranaut? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, John and Kangana were a part of the 2013 film, Shootout At Wadala. The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood among others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shootout At Wadala featured a lovemaking scene between John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut that stirred a major controversy. As per a report by Times of India, the actor got carried away during the passionate kiss and ended up hurting his co-star during the sequence.

A source revealed, “There are not one but two hot, lovemaking scenes in Shootout at Wadala. One is a simple but passionate kiss and the other is so violent that it’s almost like a se*ual assault on Kangana by John! Both John and Kangana have kissed in their earlier films so the kissing scene went off smoothly.”

It added, “It was during the passionate lovemaking scene when both got into a heated argument. John holds her hand tightly and starts making love to her but his grip was so strong that her bangles broke and she started bleeding. Of course, John immediately apologised to Kangana. It was just that being good actors both he and Kangana got carried away with the passion created at the moment.”

John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut have never come together for any film since. We wonder if all is well?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Confesses There Are Days When She Wants To ‘Vanish & Disappear’ Amid Scrutiny In Bollywood: “You Cannot Not Pay The Price That Comes With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News