Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, apart from her acting skills, is also known for her motormouth. She has often taken to her social media handles to share her opinion on Bollywood movies, filmmakers and others. However, recently she appreciated Bollywood’s one of the most versatile actresses, Tabu, for her contribution to Hindi cinema after her movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Drishyam 2 got massive success. Scroll below to read what she said.

Tabu has been in the industry for over decades and with a lineup of films like Virasat, Maqbool, The Namesake, Haider, Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now Drishyam 2, she has shown her versatility. Over the years, Tabu proved her worth as an actress in Bollywood and other film industries.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and talked about Tabu’s contribution to the Hindi film industry. Praising the actress, she mentioned that Tabu has been slaying even in her 50s. She wrote on her IG story, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2… and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s… single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable.”

Further going on the same note, Kangana Ranaut added how Tabu has not been receiving the due credit and penned, “I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work… Such an inspiration.”

As per a report in Indian Express, Drishyam 2, which stars Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna apart from Tabu, currently stands at Rs 36.97 crore at the box office.

What are your thoughts about Kangana Ranaut’s opinion regarding Tabu’s contribution to Bollywood? Let us know in the comments!

