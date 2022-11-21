Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The film was expected to earn good considering the sequel factor, however, it is performing much beyond expectations and turning out to be a monster. Now, the latest we hear is that the film brought back early morning and midnight shows back to theatres during its opening weekend. Keep reading to know more.

The sequel to the 2015 film opened at 15.38 crores, which jumped to 21.59 crores. Again on Sunday, the Ajay Devgn starrer registered a humongous growth. The audience response was so epic that the exhibitors had to start the screening in midnight and early morning shows. Such a phenomenon was last seen during KGF Chapter 2 and Brahmastra.

Talking about Drishyam 2, an exhibitor from Maharashtra said, “The demand for Drishyam 2 tickets has taken the industry by surprise. Generally, films do not take 40-50% jumps after such a strong opening,” reports Hindustan Times. Reportedly, the last shows in major centers like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were scheduled as late as 12 am, while early morning shows started at 7 am at some places on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about such a response for Drishyam 2, Gautam Dutta (CEO of PVR Limited) said, “We are seeing the trend of families coming back to cinemas and Drishyam 2 pre-sales substantiates this trend. After a subdued Q2, Q3 is turning out well with a huge lineup of movies covering all genres. Movies like Uunchai have given the push to family-oriented movies and we expect this phenomenon to continue.”

He feels the film has debunked the myth that only larger-than-life and horror comedies will work at the box office.

What do you feel about Drishyam 2’s unprecedented run? Share with us through comments.

