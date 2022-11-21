Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): The Ajay Devgn starrer has taken the ticket windows by storm and how! Ever since the film hit the screens, it’s been on a rocking run. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film received favourable reviews from audience and critics. On the other hand, social media is flooded with netizens’ tweets praising the film. The film is the sequel to the 2015’s release which was an official remake of Mohanlal starrer with the same name.

The film not only marks the return of Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta along with Ajay. It also has an ensemble cast of new actors including Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has once again taken a huge jump. Drishyam 2 earned around 26-28 crores* on day 3 of its release at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection stands at 62.97-64.97 crore in its opening weekend. That’s really huge!

Drishyam 2 jumped every expectation and opened to 15.38 crores followed by 21.59 crores on day 2 of its box office. On the second day itself, the film crossed expectations and smash records and then Sunday was always going to be monstrous.

For the unversed, with its opening day collection, the film entered the list of top 10 openers of Bollywood in 2022 and gained the 2nd spot. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra continues to be in the first position.

Well, after its stupendous box office performance, 100 crores seems to be a cakewalk for the Ajay Devgn starrer. Now, we are already excited to see if it will pass the weekday test with ease or not. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: “Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad Are In A Happy Place”: Source Rubbishes Rumours Of Them Moving In Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News