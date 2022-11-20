When we say RP, what is the first thing that comes to mind? If you didn’t say Rishabh Pant then we guess you have been living under a rock for some time now. Why? Because over the last few months, social media is abuzz about it thanks to Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh’s social media saga wherein both have been attacking one another with cryptic posts. Now Pant’s teammate has opened up about the same.

For the unversed, in August, while in conversation with an entertainment portal, Urvashi said that a certain “Mr RP” had waited long but in vain to meet her during an event in New Delhi and eventually left “16-17 missed calls.” In response to this, Pant via a cryptic post said, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” But he later deleted it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, Urvashi Rautela clapped back with an Instagram story that read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter” – which she also deleted. Pant then once again reacted with a cryptic “Don’t stress over what you cannot control” post. Well, now Shubman Gill has this to say.

During his conversation with Sonam Bajwa on the chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ Shubman Gill was asked about the drama surrounding teammate Rishabh Pant as his name is being taken alongside actress – Urvashi Rautela. Reacting to whether the team teases Pant and cleared the air on the Pant-Urvashi ‘RP drama’ Gill said in Punjabi, “There is nothing from Rishabh’s side.”

On being asked how the team members have reacted to the saga and whether Rishabh Pant gets distracted by it, Shubman Gill said, “He doesn’t get distracted by her activities. Actually, she (Urvashi Rautela) wants someone to tease her.” Check out the snippet here:

Recently, Ms Rautela revealed what ‘RP’ means and it turned out to be a promotion for a gaming site. What do you think RP mean? Also, do you agree with what Shubman Gill said about the entire Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant episode? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Gets Massively Trolled For Flaunting Her Teeth In An All-Smile Selfie, Netizens Says “Chee Toothpaste To Kar Lete…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News