Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK is a popular Bollywood critic and trade analyst who often shares his controversial opinions on the film industry and its artists and grabs the attention of the netizens. In his recent tweet, he made yet another comment on Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 2 recently hit the screens on 18 November 2022 and made headlines for its thrilling plotline and stellar performances of the cast members. Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, other actors in the film included actors namely Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Saurabh Shukla, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, Prathamesh Parab and many more.

On the other hand, KRK recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared his opinion on the recently released Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2. In the tweet, he mentioned that according to him, Ajay was the second biggest superstar in Bollywood and took a dig at the actor by adding that he can attract the audience to the theatres to watch a dry film like Drishyam 2. He went on to allegedly attack the actor by stating that despite the actor endorsing Pan Masala, his fans were watching his film amid the Boycott Bollywood trend. While signing off, he asserted that all the Boycott drama and his endorsements could not stop the actor and added that Kartik Aaryan would still be the number one superstar according to him.

KRK’s tweet read, “For me @ajaydevgn is 2nd biggest super star in Bollywood, if he can pull public to theatres to watch a dry film like #Drishyam2. He is endorsing Pan Masala also. Means Boycott Bollywood is also just a drama n Such drama can’t stop Ajay. No.1 super star is still @TheAaryanKartik.”

For me @ajaydevgn is 2nd biggest super star in Bollywood, if he can pull public to theatres to watch a dry film like #Drishyam2. He is endorsing Pan Masala also. Means Boycott Bollywood is also just a drama n Such drama can’t stop Ajay. No.1 super star is still @TheAaryanKartik. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 20, 2022

