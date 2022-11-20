Drishyam 2 is set to be a super hit at the box office. If Friday was as it is quite good at 15.38 crores and had exceeded expectations, Saturday turned out to be truly tremendous for Abhishek Pathak directed the film. Even if the film had taken a 20% jump on Saturday, it would have been considered very good. However, what actually transpired was totally unbelievable as the jump was almost double of that (in 35-40% range) as 21.59 crores* came in.

Now that’s truly superb as films have been struggling to hit the magic mark of 20 crores ever since the pandemic.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has now collected 36.97 crores* already and is now set to go past the 60 crores milestone before the close of the first weekend. In a year when even holiday releases have struggled to reach 60 crores in their lifetime, for Drishyam 2 to be aiming for that in just a matter of one weekend is truly remarkable. This shows that audiences were always there for films; it was all about the right one reaching out to them and they were more than happy to grab them with both hands.

The good part about the current season is that practically all movies are doing well, which is a scene seen after a really long time. While Drishyam 2 is doing fantastic business, even Uunchai is collecting in its own little way in the second week, and so is Kantara [Hindi] in its sixth week. Now if this isn’t ‘achche din’, then what is?

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

