Kantara has been breaking every record possible. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty has been receiving an immense amount of love and appreciation for the movie. This much-loved Kannada thriller drama has been dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Now, as per reports, it seems Rishab Shetty’s masterpiece is going to be dubbed in the Tulu version. Scroll below to find out its release date.

Ever since Kantara was released, the movie became popular just because of word of mouth. It has minted massive box office numbers be it from Hindi, Telugu or Kannada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per a close source to the development, Kantara is getting dubbed in the Tulu language. The source told Pinkvilla, “The film is presently being dubbed in Tulu, and a large portion of it is already done. They want to release the film in December first week, but that is subject to getting the censor certificate.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty had opened up about his happiness and excitement for a Kannada film like Kantara getting so much response from across the nation. He said, “People are finally recognizing us. There was a period that we consider the ‘Golden era’ of Kannada cinema. But later, there came a phase where the quality of the films somewhere went downhill. But now, the success of a film like KGF happened, and a production banner like Hombale Films has given some path-breaking films. It has created a new path for the filmmakers in the industry to explore more.”

Well, now that Kantara is getting dubbed in the Tulu version, it seems to be adding more box office numbers to its already-running blockbuster movie. As per media reports, only Kantara’s Hindi version has minted around Rs 79 crores, then imagine what it has collected accumulatively!

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara will be released in the Tulu version in December. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara: Gets Into Another Controversy, Dalit Group Condemns ‘Daivardhane’ Sequences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram