Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva was released on September 9 and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. As fans are eagerly waiting for part 2, several actors’ names popped up for the role of Dev and the latest one being Vijay Deverakonda.

For the unversed, the film ended with a cliffhanger with a silhouette of Dev. Since then several fan theories have come up and have gone viral on social media. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Yash of KGF fame were reportedly approached to play the role of Dev in the second instalment.

Now, as per the latest report from ETimes, Vijay Deverakonda was approached to play the titular role of Brahmastra: Part 2- Dev. The report also quoted a source saying, “Does anyone even believe these fantasy vomits? If I was a writer I would be too tired to laugh. Let them select one hero every three days for Brahamastra 2. The team will make its announcement when they find the actor.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer received mixed-to-positive reception from critics and audiences. However, that did not stop the film from becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Ayan Mukherji’s film was praised for visual effects, score, and action sequences, while criticism was mostly directed toward the story, writing, dialogue, and performances.

Reportedly, Brahmastra grossed over ₹427.88 crores worldwide and has become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. While the second part of the Brahmastra trilogy is scheduled to release in 2025, makers are even considering spin-offs for the film.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

