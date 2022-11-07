Congratulations are in order as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child together. The couple made the announcement yesterday and revealed that they’ve welcomed a baby girl together. Now, onto the latest development on the news, Ranbir actually cried as he held his daughter for the first time and couldn’t contain his excitement. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia took to her Instagram and announced the arrival of her baby girl with a post that featured a lion, a lioness and their little cub with a caption that read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love: blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are super ecstatic on the arrival of their baby girl and we also spotted Soni Razdan along with Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor arriving at the hospital.

Now, according to Bollywood Life, Ranbir couldn’t stop crying as he held his daughter for the first time and a source close to the publication said, “Ranbir was so happy that we never ever witnessed. He was a totally different person altogether. He is usually this calm and composed man but on the arrival of his daughter he couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picks his daughter in his arms, he started weeping and looking at him everyone was in tears”.

Aww! That’s such good news.

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot this year in April in the presence of their close friends and family.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor bursting with happy tears as he held his daughter for the first time? Tell us in the space below.

