Bollywood stars are almost always in the eye of the storm owing to what they say, do or wear. While many celebs get trolled for their statements – especially if they are about Kashmir or Pakistan, Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan made a controversial statement in 2019 that will leave you stunt.

While promoting her then-soon-to-release film No Fathers In Kashmir, Razdan spoke about Kashmir, Pakistan and maybe moving across the border too. Wondering why the Raazi actress’ mother made such a bold and controversial statement? Well, scroll down and read it all.

During a 2019 conversation with Navbharat Times, Soni Razdan shocked the internet with her statement saying that she’s willing to move to Pakistan amidst the then-rising Indo-Pakistan tension. Stating that many netizens feel she’s a ‘deshdrohi’’ when she makes statements about Kashmir and Pakistan, the actress said she feels that she should take their advice and go to Pak since they keep pestering her.

Alia Bhatt’s mother said, “Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahiye, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. (When I speak like this, people think I’m anti-national. They start saying I should go to Pakistan. At time I think maybe I should move there, I will be pretty happy there – the food there is also good.”

Continuing further, Soni Razdan added, “Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao. (Here people want me to leave. Many have took me that I should go to Pakistan.)” Alia Bhatt’s mother added, “Lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai (But there are many people who have the same mentality like me. That’s why such (go to Pakistan) thoughts have no much effect on me.)”

Do you think Soni Razdan’s statement makes sense? Share your thoughts in the comments.

