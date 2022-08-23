Katrina Kaif is a really hard-working actress. Whether it was her Hindi accent or her dancing skills, she was criticized for everything possible when she made her Bollywood debut with Boom. Cut to today, she’s the favourite of most filmmakers and is bombarded with film offers starring Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and other superstars!

It has been quite a journey for Katrina. She was often criticized for her acting skills and many claimed that she only survived the industry because she had the backing of Salman Khan. The duo, once lovebirds have worked together in many films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Bharat, Yuvvraaj and the Tiger franchise amongst others.

Today, Katrina Kaif has exciting films lined up including Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zara and many others. Despite being in the industry for over 2 decades, Katrina Kaif has earned very limited awards and accolades. It was in 2012 when the actress burst in tears just before her performance during an award show and what followed is far from anyone’s imagination.

During the 2012 Screen Awards, CEO Shekhar Gupta had to go through a lot of tantrums thrown by the actress.. He recalled the incident in an interview with SpotboyE in 2012 saying, “When Katrina Kaif was to perform, paid fully in advance, she threw a tantrum minutes before her performance as she wasn’t being given any award. I was taken to her vanity van to plead with her.”

Shekhar Gupta continued, “Katrina was all dressed and painted up to perform. And then, the outburst. Why do they always call me but give me no awards? I said that was never the deal, you have a contract to perform. But by now, tears were streaming down her face, taking much of the make-up in their wake.”

Guess what happened next? The authorities had to introduce a new category to meet the demands of Katrina Kaif. Shekhar revealed, “Again, we invented a popular choice award.”

Isn’t that shocking?

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Police. The film stars her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

