It was Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently made a lot of noise over her reaction on boycott trends. She was brutally honest enough to ask netizens to ignore her film Laal Singh Chaddha if they were not interested. She later even withdrew her remark and requested viewers to shower love on the Aamir Khan starrer. Something similar has now been said by Alia Bhatt and looks like Brahmastra may have to pay the price. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Bollywood is currently clouded with the boycott trends. Whether it was Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj or Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens have been demanding a boycott on superstars. Same is now being witnessed by Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday for their film, Liger.

Advertisement

Recently, Alia Bhatt got into a conversation with Bollywood Hungama and went unfiltered while reacting to nepotism and the boycott trends. She was heard saying, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it.”

As expected, netizens lost their cool and began a smear campaign to sabotage Brahmastra. They even decided to boycott Alia Bhatt and not watch any of her upcoming movies.

A user wrote, “We will all fulfill her wish too Let’s make #Brahmastra 500Cr FLOPBUSTER We are just tickets buyers for them. They only need your money not you.”

Alia Bhatt : If u don't like me don't watch me I can't help it We will all fulfill her wish too Let's make #Brahmastra 500Cr FLOPBUSTER We are just tickets buyers for them. They only need your money not you. #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/GEadVG1AaP — G Satish Reddy (@SatishReddy5466) August 23, 2022

Another tweeted, “Alia Bhatt has Fantastic CV! 🔸Her Brother,Rahul Bhatt helped Pakistan Born Terr0ri$t David Headley in Plotting 26/11 Attacks 🔸Her Father, Mahesh Bhatt is strong Hindu-hater & tried blaming RSS for 26/11 🔸She herself wants you to boycott her next film Brahmastra! Oblige Her!!!”

Alia Bhatt has Fantastic CV!

🔸Her Brother,Rahul Bhatt helped Pakistan Born Terr0ri$t David Headley in Plotting 26/11 Attacks

🔸Her Father,Mahesh Bhatt is strong Hindu-hater & tried blaming RSS for 26/11

🔸She herself wants you to boycott her next film Brahmastra! Oblige Her!!! pic.twitter.com/QRkoX2zfE8 — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) August 23, 2022

A user wrote, “we aren’t watching you Alia Bhatt. Everyone knows even you can’t convince yourself that you AREN’T a star kid.”

we aren't watching you Alia Bhatt. Everyone knows even you can't convince yourself that you AREN'T a star kid. — EarnestArchanistYT (@EarnestArchYT) August 23, 2022

“Ranbir and Alia Bhatt and other #Bollywood star are still in Hallucination with so much arrogance Alia #WhoAreYou you are nothing without public #रेंडीबाज_बॉलीवुड still in dreams #BoycottBollywood #VikramVedha #LigerHuntBegins #BoycottLigerMovie SSR Denied Basic Dignity,” read a tweet.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt and other #Bollywood star are still in Hallucination with so much arrogance

Alia #WhoAreYou you are nothing without public #रेंडीबाज_बॉलीवुड still in dreams #BoycottBollywood #VikramVedha #LigerHuntBegins #BoycottLigerMovie

SSR Denied Basic Dignity pic.twitter.com/Aoud7jhNmi — Ex-Muslim (@NusratJ_786) August 23, 2022

Another threatened, “@aliaa08 okay alia ji tension naa lo aapki movie aarhi hai … uska illaj hojayega dont worry”

Well, let’s hope the netizens cool down and Brahmastra does not have to face the consequence of this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: From 150 Crore To 50 Crore To 0 Buyers! Aamir Khan Starrer’s Acquisition Rejected By OTT Platforms?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram