Jacqueline Fernandez has been in turmoil ever since her links with Sukesh Chandrashekar surfaced on the internet. It is the Enforcement Directorate that has been investigating a 200-crore extortion case linked to the conman. The Kick actress has been named as an ‘accused’ in the charge sheet. Scroll below to know how netizens have been trolling her over the latest temple visit.

Advertisement

As per the claim made by the agency, Jacqueline was aware of the extortion. It was also been revealed that the actress has received some really expensive gifts from her alleged boyfriend Sukesh. From cars, her Persian cats, horses to diamond jewellery – presents worth 5.71 crores were given to her by the conman.

Advertisement

Days after being named as an accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekar case, Jacqueline Fernandez in a rare spotting visited a temple. Videos of the actress from Mukteshwar temple in Juhu are going viral on social media. The actress was dressed in powdered blue ethnic attire and covered her face with a mask as she sought blessings from god.

Jacqueline Fernandez avoided any conversations with the paps and was seen exiting the temple and directly moving to her car. As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens began trolling the Vikrant Rona star.

A user wrote, “fat gyi ed se to bhagwan yaad aa gye”

Another wrote, “Ohh god they remember to pray only when on ED radar”

A troll joked, “Ab toh jail mein jana padega jail ki roti khani padegi……”

“Bhagwan ki CD tab yaad ati jab ED lag jati hai,” another commented.

“Ed ka farman…. Aya tab bhagvan yaad aye… Pappu ki bahen,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Jacqueline Fernandez and the extortion case of Sukesh Chandrashekar!

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Is Confident That ‘Liger’ Will Touch Chords With The Audience: “When I Heard The Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram