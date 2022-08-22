Laal Singh Chaddha had an unexpected short journey. The film which released on just a few days back, i.e., August 11, vanished from the box office within a few weeks. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, LSC was expected to do the business of around 300 crore. However, after 8 days of its release, the film hit half century. Eyeing on the long weekend, the makers clashed the film with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan.

Despite releasing on the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day weekend, both the films are doomed at the box office.

But looks like, Laal Singh Chaddha continues to struggle as it has been at the box office. According to the latest reports, the Aamir Khan starrer is striving hard to find buyers for its release on the OTT platform. A report in Mid-day states that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have quoted Rs 150 crore and a window of 6 months. However, the streaming giant has reportedly offered them Rs 50 crore and also sought to reduce the six-month window. Hearing 50 crore, Aamir Khan asked for Rs 125 crore. It is being said that the streaming giant has lost interest in acquiring the rights for its digital premiere on the OTT platform.

Earlier in a statement, while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had said, “At present, 42 days is the time gap that the Kerala film chambers have agreed to before releasing a film on OTT. But, many are releasing their films on OTT platforms much before the agreed-upon time. And the film chambers are unable to respond to this situation. So we have decided if a film is released on OTT before the agreed-upon time, the FEUOK will take action against the stars and the directors of that film.”

“One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that”,” had added the actor.

Well, what are your thoughts on OTTs not buying Laal Singh Chaddha? Do let us know

