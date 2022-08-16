Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh who’s well known by his internet name Mr Faisu’s fandom is exponentially increasing since his entry in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The former tik tok star has left everyone dazed by outperforming other artists on the show. Now, it’s being claimed that the star is set to make his other big entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 16.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. Not only that, but reports have also revealed the social media influencers’ salary for featuring on Television’s most awaited and controversial show. Read on to know more.

Recently actor and influencer Faisal Shaikh was reported to be starring in the upcoming 16th instalment of the most controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The television actor is making a lot of buzz with his performance in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and now fans are wondering how much Faisal will be bagging for Salman’s reality show.

While Bigg Boss 16 is planned to be released around October 1st, fans are quite keen to know Faisal Shaikh’s salary for the show. According to Filmibeat, currently, the actor is charging a stunning amount of Rs 17L per week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Taking this into consideration, we can believe that the actor will be demanding over Rs 17L per week to be a part of Salman Khan’s hit reality TV show. For the unversed, reports by Telly Chakkar claim that the social media star is set to enter inside BB 16 house along with Jannat Zubair.

Woah! That’s huge. If the reports are true then Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh is not far from being one of the top bankable social media stars.

Meanwhile, Faisal is currently working in Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside a huge star cast of Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and many more. According to one of KKK 12’s fan pages, the social media star is the trophy owner of the show and not Rubina. The same is yet to be confirmed.

What do you think about Faisal Shaikh Bigg Boss 16’s salary? Do let us know in the comments

