Anjali Arora rose to fame after her Instagram reel dancing on Kacha Badam went viral. Her followers skyrocketed due to which she came into the limelight. Becoming a prominent face isn’t easy as it comes with cons and currently, Arora is creating news for her alleged MMS, which is being circulated online. Amid this, the actress was spotted celebrating the success of her latest music video, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. However, the actress is now getting trolled as people are calling her out for overacting in front of the paps. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Earlier, Anjali was seen participating in Kangana Ranaut-led Lock Upp but she couldn’t manage to win but she was declared the second runner-up. On the other hand, comedian Munawar Faruqui came out as the winner. While in the show, the two came close and many even loved their chemistry, their fans even named them #Munjali.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Anjali Arora was most recently featured in Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, which is a remake of the 1951 film Bahar, which starred Vyjayanthimala and Pandari Bai in their Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, the Kacha Badam fame celebrated the success of her song and was seen cutting the cake with the paparazzi. Soon after her video was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, netizens started trolling her for overacting, while her alleged MMS is creating a buzz on social media.

Reacting to the video of Anjali Arora, a user wrote, “Overacting ki dukaan,” another wrote, “Mms leak hone k baad bhi confidence pura h… reel walo ka confidence kbbi khtm ni ho skta,” a third wrote, “Lol kya zaman agaya ha 😂 as if she has done nothing lol mms queen and people make such people their idol lol,” a fourth commented, “Someone first dress her properly please what does she wear and roam,” a fifth user wrote, “Bhukki khud ki njar utar ker khud hi nigal gyi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Days after Anjali’s alleged MMS was leaked, the former Lock Upp contestant recently spoke about the same and broke down while talking with Siddharth Kannan.

Anjali Arora told, “Mujhe nahi pata ki ye kya kar rahe hain log. Mera naam lagakar mera photo lagakar keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don’t know kyun kar rahe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe banaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rahe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi, family hai…chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain. Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabari na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yahi sab kar rhe hain.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Not Aishwarya Sakhuja Or Rakhi Vijan But Kajal Pisal To Replace Disha Vakani & Be The New Dayaben?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram