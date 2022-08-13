Raju Srivastava has been in the news ever since he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in the capital city on August 10. The comedian, who was at the gym when he experienced chest pain and collapsed, was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital and put on a ventilator later owing to his deteriorating health.

Amidst all this, last night reports surfaced that the actor-comedian had passed away. Slamming them, his family has now released a statement slamming the false news and revealing he is stable. While we pray for the comedian’s speedy recovery, did you know in 2020 he received death threats on a phone call? Yes, he – along with his advisor Ajit Saxena and PRO Garwit Narang received death threats. Read on to know why.

As per an India.com report, the death threats came in Raju Srivastava’s way post his interview with IndiaTV in December that year when he shared his views on UP CM, Yogi Adityanath’s plan for Film City in Uttar Pradesh. Not just that, as per reports, he had even taken a jibe at UP mafias and illegal constructions of bigots as well as India’s strict attitude toward Pakistan. At that time, Raju Srivastava had asked for help from Home Minister Amit Shah.

For those wondering what he had said during the interaction with the publication, the now-ailing comedian-turned-politician said that the idea of making a film city in his home state was only to help in the making of more films there and not to steal movies from any other film cities. Raju Srivastava even added just like how Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad have their own film cities Yogi Adityanath also planned on making one for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides being currently a part of politics, Raju Srivastava has also been a part of several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and more. He also featured in Bollywood films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more.

