India Vs Aus World Cup 2023 has been off to a spine-chilling start, with the Indian Batsmen putting up a strong fight but surrendering to Australian Cricket Team’s bowling brilliance. The final match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Indian dignitaries from the past World Cup victories, including Kapil Dev and others, were also expected at the World’s biggest cricket ground.

Right from Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, celebs have swarmed up at the stadium to watch the deciding match. However, there is a celebrity who should have been there but wasn’t. The reason why he wasn’t there was surprising as well.

While Ranveer Singh, the reel ‘Kapil Dev’ who played the Indian Cricket Team Captain in Kabir Khan’s film 83, is witnessing the moment India will write history, the real Kapil Dev, the man who has already written history by winning the World Cup in 1983 is missing from the stadium.

Kapil Dev, in a recent interview to ABP News confirmed, “Unhone bulaya nahi, main gaya nahi.” Yes. You read that right. The ICC did not invite the former Cricket Captain who won the 1983 World Cup to witness the history being re-written!

Kapil Dev even asserted that hosting the Cricket World Cup is a huge responsibility, and even he wanted to enjoy the final match with his 1983 World Cup winning team, but none of them were invited for the Ind Vs Aus World Cup 2023 final match. He added, “They might have missed it or forgotten about it.”

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who played Kapil Dev on screen, is enjoying the match with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and the netizens reacted to this irony! A comment on a discussion thread on Reddit read, “Wtf? I find it hard to believe they forgot to invite Kapil Dev. Either it’s a deliberate omission, or whoever was in charge of communicating with him has f*cked up royally. If this is true, this would be another reason to show how badly the BCCI has hosted this World Cup.”

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out how Kapil Dev’s support for the wrestlers’ protest earlier might have been the reason for this ignore.

Meanwhile, there were memes that targeted Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah for such an ignorant move. Check out this meme shared by an Instagram handle, Sagarcasm.

